EPS officer resigns after sexual assault charge
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 4:21PM MDT
An EPS officer has been charged with sexual assault after an incident at a southwest Edmonton home last week.
The officer met a 29-year-old woman at an establishment before he went back to her home in the early hours of May 2.
At approximately 3:15 a.m., the woman called EPS to report a sexual assault.
Toby Weighman, 29, was charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.
He resigned from EPS on Monday, May 6.