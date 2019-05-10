An EPS officer has been charged with sexual assault after an incident at a southwest Edmonton home last week.

The officer met a 29-year-old woman at an establishment before he went back to her home in the early hours of May 2.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., the woman called EPS to report a sexual assault.

Toby Weighman, 29, was charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.

He resigned from EPS on Monday, May 6.