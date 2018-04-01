Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS officer suffers gunshot wound at local gun range
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 2:45PM MDT
An Edmonton Police Service officer suffered a gunshot wound after an accidental discharge at a local gun range Sunday afternoon.
The off-duty officer injured his leg at the Constable William Nixon Memorial Training Centre at approximately 1 p.m.
Police are investigating whether the sccidental discharge was caused by a user error or mechanical issue with the gun.
The officer received first aid until EMS arrived, and he is in stable condition.