An Edmonton police officer has been suspended for 40 hours without pay, for assaulting an RCMP officer while being arrested for impaired driving.

Const. Carrie Dreger was arrested on March 25, 2018 in Sherwood Park after she was found sleeping in the front seat of her SUV by members of the RCMP.

At the time, the RCMP officers reported that Dreger had open bottles of liquor in the vehicle, and was not able to speak coherently or remain steady on her feet.

Two breath samples showed her blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

Dreger was taken to the Sherwood Park RCMP detachment. When one RCMP officer tried taking Dreger’s cell phone, she allegedly grabbed the sergeant by the throat. A witnessing officer reported that she only let go when she was told she would be charged with assaulting a police officer.

Dreger pleaded guilty to impaired driving of 80 milligrams on Dec. 13, 2018. Charges of assaulting an officer and a second impaired driving-related count were dropped.

She was sentenced to 15 months probation and a one-year driving probation.

At an internal EPS disciplinary hearing on July 24, Dreger admitted to two counts of discreditable conduct for impaired driving and grabbing the RCMP sergeant by the throat.

Dreger was suspended for 40 hours without pay and ordered to write a letter of apology to the sergeant.

In his decision, the presiding officer, retired RCMP Chief Superintendent Fred Kamins noted that Dreger has dealt with “significant mental issues” including depression and PTSD. Dreger has also undergone treatment and counselling for addictions.

Dreger has been a member of the EPS since 2006. According to the report, she had no other disciplinary actions on her file.