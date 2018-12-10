Two EPS officers suffered minor injuries in an early morning crash downtown.

Police saw a white Nissan two-door vehicle driving erratically on Jasper Avenue at approximately 3:15 a.m.

The Nissan was headed west on MacDonald Drive at a “high rate of speed” and hit the south curb, police said. The EPS vehicle followed the Nissan, drove off the road, rolled down an embankment and landed on McDougall Hill.

The two officers sustained non-life threatening injuries, EPS said.

The suspect vehicle has not been found, but police received a report of an impaired driver in a white Nissan in the area of 102 Avenue and 144 Street at approximately 4 a.m.