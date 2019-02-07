Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS release images of suspect vehicle in January homicide
EPS said this 2010-2012 Jeep Liberty may have been involved in the fatal shooting of a man in The Orchards at Ellerslie neighbourhood on Jan. 21. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:09PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:15PM MST
Edmonton police have release surveillance images of a possible suspect vehicle involved in a homicide in south Edmonton in January.
EPS detectives believe a dark-coloured 2010-2012 Jeep Liberty is connected to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Manvir Singh Sidhu.
Sidhu was found injured on the ground on Crabapple Crescent in The Orchards at Ellerslie at approximately 7:35 p.m.
He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.