Edmonton police are calling the death of a 21-year-old man who was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday evening a homicide, and have released his name in an effort to gather information on the incident.

Officers were called to the area of Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road just before 7 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting. Police arrived to find an injured man in a parking lot.

The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics.

“He succumbed to his injuries at 4 o’clock this morning, we interviewed the two males who were with him, they’ve been uncooperative to this point, these are individuals who we do believe are involved in the drug trade,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in an interview with CTV News.

EPS identified the deceased as Jordan Pandey Tuesday afternoon, after Homicide Detectives determined Pandey’s death is a homicide.

Investigators said they wanted to speak with anyone who saw a white Jeep Cherokee with Northwest Territories licence plates driving erratically west on Ellerslie Road from Parsons Road, before turning south on Calgary Trail to the 41 Avenue interchange.

“It then exited and drove eastbound, eventually ending up on Range Road 244,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in a statement. “Anyone who may have observed this vehicle between 6:50 and 7:15 p.m. [Monday] night is asked to call police.”

Police said an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information on Pandey’s death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from David Ewasuk