The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a homicide that took place in southwest Edmonton on May 24.

Homicide detectives believe the dark-coloured 2014 or 2015 Kia Optima was involved in the fatal shooting of Harry Gillis in the area of 111 Street and 23 Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.

The 25-year-old was shot while he sat in the rear seat of a taxi cab, police said. The driver called his taxi company and took the victim to hospital, where he died around 6 a.m.

An autopsy revealed Gillis died of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or homicide is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.