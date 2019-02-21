Police have released the sketch of a man who allegedly assaulted three people at a McDonald’s drive-thru in north Edmonton in 2013.

EPS said a man with a knife approached a grey Pontiac Grand Am occupied by three males at the McDonald’s located at 15333 Castle Downs Road on Jan. 1 at approximately 2:40 a.m.

The three got out of the vehicle and there was an altercation, police said. The man with the knife fled on foot, and two of the three males were injured. One of them sustained “life-altering” injuries.

The man was described as white with tanned skin, 183 centimetres (6’) tall, 82 kilograms (180 pounds) with brown eyes and brown hair. He was believed to be 23 to 27 years old.

“New information has led us in a different direction with respect to this investigation," EPS Detective Paul Kelly said Thursday.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.