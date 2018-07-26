Police are looking for man involved in a sexual assault that took place at the waterpark inside West Edmonton Mall.

On July 1, a 24-year-old woman was swimming in the pool when she was inappropriately touched by the man at about 5:30 p.m. that day.

Police have released the composite sketch in hopes someone may recognize him after exhausting all other investigative options.

The suspect is described as:

About 40 years old

5‘7” tall and 195 lbs

Dark-skinned with distinct dark skin pigmentation around eyes and mouth

Police said the man also spoke with an accent and may be of Middle Eastern descent.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800222-8477 or online.