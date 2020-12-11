EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have released surveillance video clips from the scene of a homicide on Tuesday.

The video shows two people running away from the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, about the same time as Mahad Bashir Farah, 25, was fatally shot in the area.

The pair ran southbound in the alley towards 109 Avenue before crossing 109 Avenue to 108 Street and went southbound.

Police said they were passed by several vehicles on 109 Avenue and 108 Street.

One of the individuals was wearing a yellow and orange safety vest, orange headwear, a dark-coloured shirt, dark pants and dark shoes. The other person was wearing a dark jacket, grey pants with dark stripes down the leg, and dark shoes.

Investigators want to talk to the people in the video and are asking them to come forward, or anyone who saw them or may be able to identify them to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Farah’s death is Edmonton’s 35th homicide of 2020. At the same time in 2019, Edmonton had 26 homicides.