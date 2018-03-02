The Edmonton Police Service has released surveillance footage of a man wearing dark clothing taking fuel from vehicles in a parking lot.

The video was taken around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11 in the area of 118 Avenue and 159 Street.

The footage shows the man adding fuel to a minivan and leaving the scene in that vehicle.

“We’re hopeful that someone may recognize the individual or the vehicle in this video so we can bring this costly crime series to an end,” Det. Richard Windover said.

Over the last three months, police have received over a dozen reports of gasoline and diesel being taken from SUVS. EPS said the thieves are removing the fuel by drilling holes in the vehicles’ gas tanks.

EPS said a number of reports indicated a silver or grey minivan was in the area at the time of the thefts.

Police are asking for anyone with details that could help investigators to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).