Edmonton Police said so far in 2018, nearly 600 bicycle thefts had been reported to police, and cyclists were reminded to secure their two-wheeled rides.

Police suggest cyclists buy a solid U-shaped bike lock, and record the serial number of their bikes when they’re purchased.

“When you consider that most bikes today cost anywhere between $500 and $1,200 on average, with high-end models costing much higher, even $2,000 to $3,000, it’s very important for cyclists to take the time to ensure their bikes are properly locked up,” Const. Daniel Tallack said in a statement.

In all of 2016, more than 2,000 bicycles were stolen from yards, garages, playgrounds and schools in Edmonton.

The next year, about 2,171 bicycles were stolen.

EPS said the numbers so far in 2018 are lower than in previous years, but reports are still keeping officers busy.