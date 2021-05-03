EDMONTON -- Six drivers are facing court dates after police pulled them over for excessive speeding during the past weekend.

In a release to media, police revealed they observed six vehicles driving at excessive speeds in Edmonton over the weekend, including two on Saturday and four on Sunday.

All of the drivers were issued mandatory court summons after police pulled them over.

On Sunday afternoon, police pulled over a motorcycle on Calgary Trail and Ellerslie road after they observed it travelling 148 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Two BMWs were pulled over by police Sunday evening, with one travelling at 124 km/h in a 70 km/h zone and the other going 139 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police also pulled over a Honda in the area of 91 Street and 10 Avenue after they determined it was travelling 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Saturday afternoon, police pulled over a Ford F150 travelling 51 km/h over the speed limit on the Anthony Henday and a motorcycle on Yellowhead Trail for going 52 km/h over the speed limit.