A 17-year-old girl went missing Monday in north Edmonton, and police are asking the public to help them locate her.

Meryem Kabbourim was last seen leaving a house in the area of 127 Avenue and 87 Street at approximately 5 p.m.

She’s 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall, weighs 93 kilograms (205 pounds) and has long black hair and brown eyes, EPS said.

Her disappearance is out of character and police are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information about Kabbourim’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.