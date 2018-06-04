Police are asking the public to help them find a 51-year-old man last seen in south Edmonton late Sunday night.

Shaun David McGuire was last seen in the area of 100 Street and 75 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. He was seen driving a gold 2003 Dodge Neon with Alberta license plate BND 1996.

McGuire is described as white, bald, 170 centimetres (5’7”), 86 kilograms (190 pounds), and wears glasses, EPS said. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans.

EPS and his family are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information about McGuire’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.