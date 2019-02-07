Edmonton police are searching for a man who stole a debit card and made hundreds of purchases totaling more than $17,000.

EPS said the man stole a Visa debit card during a break-and-enter in a Calgary home in January 2018.

The thief allegedly used the card at 41 locations that month in Edmonton, St. Albert, Red Deer and Calgary.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.