Police have released more information about the witness and suspect in connection to the north Edmonton homicide on January 25.

EPS responded to a report of a robbery at a transit stop west of 82 Street and 118 Avenue at approximately 11 p.m.

Two 28-year-old men were approached by an unknown man who attempted to rob them. An altercation ensued and one of the men was stabbed in the chest, police said.

The two men then followed the robber eastbound on the north side of 118 Avenue. It was at this point when police believe they ran past an older man (pictured above) who may have witnessed the chase.

The victim who was stabbed succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

EPS said the robber is white or Indigenous, in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-10 with an average build and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing dark clothes, a light grey Cleveland Cavaliers hat, and a camouflage-patterned hover board bag (photos attached).

Anyone with information about the witness or suspect is asked to call EPS at 78-423-4567. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.