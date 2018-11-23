Police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who have broken into 15 daycares in the Edmonton area since October.

EPS said the two people broke into nine daycares in Edmonton and six in surrounding communities—including Sherwood Park, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and Devon.

The first break-and-enter was at a daycare in the area of 102 Street and 164 Avenue on Oct. 21, EPS said. The most recent break-and-enter was at a daycare in the area of 82 Street and 117 Avenue on Nov. 6.

The two entered the daycares by smashing the front glass doors, police said. They have stolen money and computers.

EPS believes a man and woman are responsible. The man has been seen wearing a blue Nike hat, blue coat and white runners at some of the break-and-enters. The woman usually wears a camouflage coat.

The man and woman are believed to be driving a 2010-15 Cadillac SRX, police said

Anyone with information about these break-and-enters is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.