Police are investigating a report of a man exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl in southwest Edmonton last week.

Police were called to a home near Lakewood Road South and 85 Street around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

There, a man reportedly approached a girl playing on the sidewalk near her home and exposed his genitals. The girl told police he continued walking east before turning around and exposing himself a second time.

When the girl ran inside, he fled in a black Ford Escape parked in the area.

Police are looking for a tanned white man who is approximately five feet six inches tall. He is described as having a chubby build and short black hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

The Ford Escape has a bug deflector on its front, and silver bars on its roof rack.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.