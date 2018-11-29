Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.

Autumn Deschambeault was last seen leaving Ben Calf Robe School, located in the area 118 Avenue and 64 Street, at approximately 2 p.m.

EPS said she’s Indigenous and has black hair, brown eyes and a piecing in her left eyebrow. Deschambeault is 167 centimetres (5’6”) tall and weighs 66 kilograms (145 pounds).

The 13-year-old was wearing a grey Bench sweater, black Lululemon leggings and white runners.

EPS said her disappearance is considered out of character, but there are no indications of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about Deschambeault’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.