Police are searching for a man who may information about a series of break and enters in southeast Edmonton in late April.

The break and enters occurred in Lee Ridge, Kameyosek, Weinlos Laurel, Millbourne and Ellerslie overnight between April 24 and April 30, EPS said.

According to police, the thieves would enter the homes through unlocked garage or doors and steal wallets, keys and vehicles while residents slept.

EPS believes the man in the photos has information about the robberies.

If you know who the man is, or if you know anything about the thefts, EPS encourages you to call them at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.