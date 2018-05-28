

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are investigating a hit-and-run collision which occurred Monday morning in the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail, just before the 50 Street exit.

Police believe a black SUV fled the scene after it side-swiped a motorcycle that had merged from the southbound lanes of Victoria Trail onto the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail.

As a result of the collision, the 43-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV that fled the scene following the collision is described as:

A smaller-sized black SUV

The SUV would have sustained damage to the right, rear side of the vehicle

The driver of the SUV is described as a Caucasian male believed to be in his 40s

Anyone with information or video of this hit-and-run is asked to contact the EPS.