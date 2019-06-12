Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in southeast Edmonton early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of 23 Avenue and 85 Street at approximately 12:50 a.m.

A man attempted to cross 23 Avenue northbound on a marked crosswalk. A vehicle on the eastbound right lane stopped to let him cross, but then another vehicle—believed to be a black Acura—on left lane struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was tended by a driver before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

EPS is searching for black, four-door Acura, which may be missing the driver-side mirror.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.