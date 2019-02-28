

A local digital security expert is weighing in on a disturbing online trend that’s been making news this week.

The “Momo Challenge” involves messages or images being spliced into an otherwise child-friendly video or app. The message usually encourages children to contact someone known as Momo though apps such as WhatsApp or Snapchat.

Once contacted, Momo reportedly tells children to commit criminal acts or self-harm, including providing instructions for suicide, and threatens to harm the user or their family if the directions aren’t followed.

Taheer Alibhai, a criminal intelligence analyst with the Edmonton Police Service says threats like this can be difficult for children to talk about because they don’t want harm to come to their family. However, he says parents can get ahead of potential threats by building an open relationship with their kids.

“It’s important for parents to talk to their kids and say ‘Look if something like this happens to you, it’s okay to come to us.’”

“Sometimes with threats like these, it’s difficult for the child to come to their parent and explain what’s going on,” Alibhai told CTV News.

Alibhai recommends regularly checking up on your children’s social media usage and setting boundaries on time spent on the apps, privacy settings, and use of location services.

“It’s okay to ask questions about their social media usage or check up on their social media usage and what kind of content they’re not only receiving, but what kind of content they’re uploading as well.”

He also says that if your child isn’t initially forthcoming, there are still ways to recognize the signs that something might be wrong.

“In this day and age our faces are always in our devices, so we tend to look at body language,” Alibhai said. “If there is body language that is not typical of your child, if they’re looking at their phone and scrolling through, or they look a little slumped or you get that vibe as a parent that something’s not right here, ask questions, ask lots of questions.”

Despite the reports that children have been injured as a result of the challenge, none of the claims have been confirmed by authorities