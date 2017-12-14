Edmonton police are asking any witnesses to a collision that left a pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning to come forward.

On Tuesday, at about 6:30 a.m., a female pedestrian was hit by a truck as she crossed the street in the area of James Mowatt Trail SW and Desrochers Gate SW/Allard Boulevard SW.

The 29-year-old succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Charges have not been laid against the driver of the truck, a 43-year-old male.

“We believe there may have been four or five individuals waiting at a nearby transit stop who witnessed the collision,” Acting Sgt. Kamlesh Patel said in a statement. “We are hoping they will reach out to us, as they could have information that is helpful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).