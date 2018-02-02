Police said a fire call at a home in southwest Edmonton Sunday night led investigators to find and seize a record amount of carfentanil.

Firefighters were called to a home near 109 Street and 69 Avenue on Sunday. While there, firefighters found a suspicious powder substance in an empty basement suite, and called police.

Officers from Southwest Division responded to the call at about 7 p.m. Sunday. Investigators later executed a search warrant in the suite, and seized a dozen one kilogram bags of white powder, sixteen one kilogram bags of blue powder, a similar pink powder substance, and additional packaging and drug paraphernalia.

The seized items were tested, and the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) team found the blue and pink substances contained carfentanil, and said it was believed to be destined for street-level distribution. The street value of the product has been estimated to be $3.2 million.

“Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl and 5,000 more potent than heroin,” EPS Insp. Shane Perka said in a statement. “Given its toxicity, the ingestion of these substances even in trace amount can be lethal.”

The home has been condemned by Alberta Health Services.