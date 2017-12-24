A standoff between police and an armed man at a south Edmonton hotel Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning ended with an apparent non-criminal death, EPS said.

Officers initially responded to a weapons complaint at the Royal Lodge Motel on Gateway Boulevard and 38 Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., after a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police then began negotiating with the shooter, who was contained in a hotel suite.

The standoff ended at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday with the death of the shooting suspect.

Police said the Alberta Director of Law Enforcement has instructed them to investigate the incident because it was an in-custody death.

The name of the deceased will not be released, police said.