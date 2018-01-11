Nearly a month after two pedestrians were hit by a van and injured, police are still trying to identify the suspect vehicle and the driver, and they released surveillance video of the incident Thursday.

Back on December 13, 2017, at about 5 p.m., a 49-year-old woman and 64-year-old man were crossing the 96 Street and 71 Avenue when they were hit by a southbound van.

EPS said the van slowed down briefly before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrians were treated by paramedics with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

In the days following the crash, police released stills of the vehicle taken from video of the incident – on Thursday; police released the full video of the collision in the hopes of tracking down the driver.

“This video clearly shows the suspect vehicle striking the two pedestrians and leaving the scene of the collision just after 5 p.m. that evening, near a marked crosswalk,” Const. Pauline Westman with the EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit said.

“The images are without a doubt disturbing, and also clearly reveal the lack of empathy displayed by the driver for leaving those pedestrians lying on the side of the road in critical condition. We need the public’s assistance in finding that van and its driver.”

The van has been described as an older model white van, with a black roof rack – the van did not have side windows, and had a black roof rack – and an Alberta license plate. The vehicle is believed to have some front-end damage as well.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver, or details on the vehicle or collision is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).