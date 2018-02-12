Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a number of charges.

Police said Wilfred Morris Souvie, 30, is wanted on three counts of breach of probation and a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Souvie is considered a high risk offender, and police said he should not be approached.

He’s described as:

185.5 cm (6’1”) tall

79 kg (175 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).