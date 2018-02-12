Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to find high risk offender
Wilfred Morris Souvie, 30, is seen in an undated photo released by EPS. Supplied.
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 2:12PM MST
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a number of charges.
Police said Wilfred Morris Souvie, 30, is wanted on three counts of breach of probation and a charge of mischief under $5,000.
Souvie is considered a high risk offender, and police said he should not be approached.
He’s described as:
- 185.5 cm (6’1”) tall
- 79 kg (175 lbs)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).