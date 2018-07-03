Edmonton Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man in his 30s, who is wanted on more than two dozen province-wide arrest warrants.

Police said Patrick McCarthy, 31, is wanted on charges of criminal harassment, weapons charges, and other offences.

McCarthy was last seen in the Castle Downs area in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday, June 26 at about 8 a.m.

McCarthy is described as:

Caucasian

188 cm (6’2”) tall

136 kg (300 lbs)

Short brown hair

Brown eyes

Barbell piercing on his left eyebrow

Anyone with details on McCarthy’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).