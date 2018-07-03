Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to find man wanted on 28 outstanding warrants
Patrick McCarthy, 31, is seen in an undated photo released by EPS. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 3:26PM MDT
Edmonton Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man in his 30s, who is wanted on more than two dozen province-wide arrest warrants.
Police said Patrick McCarthy, 31, is wanted on charges of criminal harassment, weapons charges, and other offences.
McCarthy was last seen in the Castle Downs area in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday, June 26 at about 8 a.m.
McCarthy is described as:
- Caucasian
- 188 cm (6’2”) tall
- 136 kg (300 lbs)
- Short brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Barbell piercing on his left eyebrow
Anyone with details on McCarthy’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).