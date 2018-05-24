Edmonton Police Service (EPS) homicide investigators are trying to track down a potential witness to a homicide in Callingwood in mid-May, and have released photos of the victim in an effort to gather more details on his slaying.

On Wednesday, May 16, just before 11 p.m. Ibrahim Zoker, 23, was shot and killed as he walked on 64 Avenue near 172 Street.

EPS Homicide Detectives said they would like to speak with a man who was riding a bike in the area the night of the shooting. It’s believed the man may have information that could help investigators.

The cyclist was seen riding west on a path north of 64 Avenue near the shooting. He was riding a full-sized bicycle, was wearing a light-coloured top and may have been carrying a satchel or bag, and may have been wearing a headlamp.

Detectives also released photos of the victim, in the hopes of gathering more information on Zoker’s death.

“Zoker was known by a number of nicknames which include Thirty, Thirty Cent, Hundred, Prince, Romeo or Money and may not be recognized by his legal name,” Det. Rob Bilawey said in a statement.

Police said he often wore a distinctive gold coloured baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the cyclist or details on the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).