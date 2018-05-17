Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect and the vehicle they were driving in a weekend hit and run that left a woman seriously injured.

Police said on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at about 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was trying to cross 48 Street and 12 Avenue, when she was hit by a vehicle headed north on 48 Street.

The woman was treated on the scene, and rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Acura MDX SUV, with a roof rack, chrome door handles and running boards.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service's non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).