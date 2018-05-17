Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to identify suspect driver in weekend hit and run
EPS released an image showing the suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit and run in the area of 48 St. and 12 Ave. on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Supplied.
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 12:32PM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect and the vehicle they were driving in a weekend hit and run that left a woman seriously injured.
Police said on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at about 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was trying to cross 48 Street and 12 Avenue, when she was hit by a vehicle headed north on 48 Street.
The woman was treated on the scene, and rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver did not stay at the scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black Acura MDX SUV, with a roof rack, chrome door handles and running boards.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).