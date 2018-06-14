

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service is asking for assistance in identifying a male suspect believed to be behind a string of liquor store thefts on the southeast end of the city.

Detectives are investigating a series of six thefts. It’s believed alcohol worth more than $4,000 was stolen.

The male suspect is believed to have been involved in at least two of the thefts.

Thefts so far include:

78 Street and 106 Avenue on May 16, May 22, June 6 and June 11

83 Street and 82 Avenue on May 25

50 Street and 101 Avenue on May 22 and June 13

In each incident, the suspect or suspects entered the store and walked out with cases of booze.

On June 13, police believe the suspect or suspects may have the fled the scene in a GMC SUV.

Anyone with information about this male suspect, or this series of liquor store thefts in southeast Edmonton is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.