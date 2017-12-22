Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to find two suspects believed to be behind a number of parcel thefts on the south side.

One suspect investigators are trying to identify is believed to be behind three separate thefts from homes in the Hazeldean, Forest Heights and Ritchie neighbourhoods From November 20 to 30, between 2 and 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is believed to have used a white truck – police said the suspect is female, in her late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build and short dark hair.

The second suspect is believed to be behind two separate thefts at homes in the Kenilworth neighbourhood, on December 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Police said it’s believed the suspect drove a black Chrysler 200, 300 or Sebring, with chrome accents on the front and wheels.

This suspect is described as male, in his mid-30s, between 177.5 cm (5’10”) and 183 cm (6’) tall, unshaven, with a thin build and short dark hair.

EPS said they don’t believe the suspects are working together.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspects is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).