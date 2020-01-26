EDMONTON -- A two-vehicle crash involving Edmonton police slowed traffic at a north Edmonton intersection Sunday night.

Northbound lanes of 97 Street were closed at 137 Avenue after a crash at the intersection sometime before 6 p.m.

According to Edmonton Police Service, two vehicles, one of which was an EPS vehicle, were involved.

Another driver at the scene, Sam, said he saw the police vehicle with its lights on crash into the car, whose driver had a green light. He captured video purportedly of the moments immediately after the crash: people in dark clothing are seen running towards the car as it is driven out of the intersection.

It was unknown how many people were involved, or if any injuries were sustained.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

A collisions investigation team was called to the scene.