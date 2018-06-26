The City of Edmonton’s Bike Education Street Team and EPS gathered at a busy downtown intersection Tuesday morning to remind commuters to be more aware around the downtown bike network.

Edmonton police issued warnings to drivers who turned right at a red light at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 109 Street.

“We want drivers to be sure to watch for those no right on red signs,” City of Edmonton’s social media coordinator Megan Pharo told CTV News.

Police said they would resume issuing tickets, instead of warnings, Tuesday afternoon. EPS has already handed out $250 fines to more than 100 drivers since the bike network’s launch last year.

“Turning right on red is a significant violation because you basically have the car turning across the path of the bike lane, so if the vehicle driver isn’t aware and the cyclist on the lane has their own right of way, then it’s definitely set up for a collision,” EPS Cst. Dean Shwaga told CTV News.

Bike ridership has increased 80 per cent, while results of a city survey revealed 70 per cent of non-cyclists do not feel confident around intersections with bike lanes.

“Unfortunately we are experience a lot of aggression on the road, and people not looking out for each other as much,” Molly Turnbull, project coordinator at the Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society, told CTV News.

For more information about the downtown bike network and its transportation rules, click here.

With files from Shanelle Kaul