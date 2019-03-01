The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) welcomed 25 new constables into its ranks on Friday.

The new recruits have a diverse background—they are from all around the world, and for many, it is their second career.

This year’s class, EPS’s 144th, includes a tactical pilot, and international peacekeeper and combat engineer, Victoria Specht.

“This is where I got posted for the military and I absolutely love this city; it’s a very welcoming and diverse city,” Specht said.

EPS Chief Dale McFee believes the new officers’ diverse backgrounds will bring the city closer together and make it more compassionate and sympathetic.

“You will be tested,” McFee told them, “you will be tried, you will be humbled and you will be inspired. Your attitude will determine your altitude.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa