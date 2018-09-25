

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An examination by the Edmonton Public School Board of how its budget would be impacted by a slash in provincial funding has caused the leader of the United Conservative Party to deny cuts would affect schools if his party was elected next year.

Uncertain of how a spring 2019 provincial election will impact funding, EPSBTrustee Michael Janz asked for a report on the different budget scenarios that would result from fewer government dollars.

According to the board, 94 per cent of the district’s operating budget is dependent on government funding, with approximately 80 per cent allocated to staffing.

The report, which the board of trustees motioned Tuesday to send to all political parties, examined four scenarios: no funding for enrolment growth, a hiring freeze, a three per cent budget decrease for the next four years, and a five per cent budget decrease for the next four years.

In the last two scenarios, EPSB could lose funding equal to 841 and 932 full-time jobs, respectively.

But on Tuesday, UCP leader Jason Kenney called the report “solicited” and said, “I’m not aware of anybody who’s been proposing, for example, five per cent cuts in spending.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chair Michelle Draper explained the request and subsequent motion to send it to the parties: “I’m really hoping that this opens a dialogue. That we can meet with the party leaders and talk about education and the importance of investing in it.”

She said by sending the information to party leaders, each will “have the opportunity to see the impact, the growth of education, the cost of education, the implications and respond back.”

Draper said the scenarios reflected the district’s 2.9 per cent growth in recent years and the next probable level of funding cuts.

However, Kenney said the UCP has not yet released its election platform, but that the province’s budget would benefit from some tightening.

“I’ve been clear that we need to balance Alberta’s budget or those kids are going to end up paying for the overspending in the future,” the leader said.

“I’ve explained how we can balance Alberta’s budget by 2022 without any spending cuts, and since we have the most inefficient provincial government in Canada, that should be possible to do without affecting frontline services.”

In a statement, Education Minister David Eggen said the Notley government has made education a top priority, noting its funding commitments for staff and new or modernized schools, a $50 million reduction in school fees, and the implementation of a school nutrition program.

“As our record shows, we have no plans to cut education like Jason Kenney and the UCP have suggested they would do,” Eggen said. “We’re going to protect our education system as we know that investing in it is one of the most important investments we can make.”

Draper said the EPSB hopes for a response from all parties within six weeks.

“It's education, and information is power—right? We can then act on it once we know what the reality could be and hopefully avoid that."

With files from Dan Grummett