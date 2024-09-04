'Equipment repair' briefly leaves nearly 25,000 customers without power in south Edmonton: EPCOR

A large section of south Edmonton was briefly without power on Wednesday afternoon.

It went out around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for 24,548 customers and lasted for about a half hour.

The first outage affecting more than 13,000 customers included: Bearspaw, Calgary Trail South, Duggan, Edmonton Research and Development Park, Ermineskin, Hillview, Kameyosek, Keheewin, Lee Ridge, Meyonohk, Mill Woods Park, Mill Woods Town Centre, Papaschase Industrial, Parsons Industrial, Richfield, Rideau Park, Satoo, South Edmonton Common, Steinhauer, Strathcona Industrial Park, Tawa, Tipaskan and Tweddle Place

The second, affecting nearly 14,000 people, included: Allendale, Argyll, Avonmore, Belgravia, Bonnie Doon, Calgary Trail North, Coronet Addition Industrial, Coronet Industrial, CPR Irvine, Davies Industrial West, Duggan, Empire Park, Grandview Heights, Hazeldean, King Edward Park, Lendrum Place, Mill Creek Ravine North, Mill Creek Ravine South, Papaschase Industrial, Parkallen, Pleasantview, Rideau Park, Ritchie, River Valley Whitemud, Rosedale Industrial, Strathcona Junction and the University of Alberta Farm.

According to Epcor's website, "equipment repair" was to blame for the outages, but a spokesperson said it's still under investigation.