EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Equipment repair' briefly leaves nearly 25,000 customers without power in south Edmonton: EPCOR

    Map shows large section of south Edmonton affected by a power outage on Sept. 4, 2024. (Source: Epcor) Map shows large section of south Edmonton affected by a power outage on Sept. 4, 2024. (Source: Epcor)
    Share

    A large section of south Edmonton was briefly without power on Wednesday afternoon.

    It went out around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for 24,548 customers and lasted for about a half hour.

    The first outage affecting more than 13,000 customers included: Bearspaw, Calgary Trail South, Duggan, Edmonton Research and Development Park, Ermineskin, Hillview, Kameyosek, Keheewin, Lee Ridge, Meyonohk, Mill Woods Park, Mill Woods Town Centre, Papaschase Industrial, Parsons Industrial, Richfield, Rideau Park, Satoo, South Edmonton Common, Steinhauer, Strathcona Industrial Park, Tawa, Tipaskan and Tweddle Place

    The second, affecting nearly 14,000 people, included: Allendale, Argyll, Avonmore, Belgravia, Bonnie Doon, Calgary Trail North, Coronet Addition Industrial, Coronet Industrial, CPR Irvine, Davies Industrial West, Duggan, Empire Park, Grandview Heights, Hazeldean, King Edward Park, Lendrum Place, Mill Creek Ravine North, Mill Creek Ravine South, Papaschase Industrial, Parkallen, Pleasantview, Rideau Park, Ritchie, River Valley Whitemud, Rosedale Industrial, Strathcona Junction and the University of Alberta Farm.

    According to Epcor's website, "equipment repair" was to blame for the outages, but a spokesperson said it's still under investigation.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News