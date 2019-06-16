

CTV News Edmonton





Edmontonians walked and ran through Whitemud Park on Sunday to raise money and awareness for youth homelessness.

The Homeward Walk Run offered a five kilometre walk and 10 kilometre run.

Money raised from the event will go to fund housing programs, support services, arts and creative programs, education and employment, and mental health and harm reduction programs at e4c, the Edmonton John Howard Society, iHuman Youth Society and Youth Empowerment and Support Services.

According to Homeward Trust, there were 316 independent youths under 25 experiencing homelessness in 2018.