Residents of a St. Albert neighbourhood woke up Saturday morning to a scene of tire tracks and damaged fences, after a driver went on a joy ride with a stolen truck through the area.

Scott Nameth was alerted to a truck speeding through his property around 4 a.m., when his dog woke him up barking. When he looked out his window, he could see tail lights in the park behind his house.

“I thought that was a bit strange. I wasn't sure if it was a city worker or something like that,” said Nameth.

His attention then turned to an RCMP vehicle parked on his street.

“They were shining flashlights in some backyards so I wasn't sure if someone was running through the neighbourhood or what was going on. There was a helicopter surveying the area also.”

Nameth added he didn’t notice his property was damaged until several hours later.

His story is similar to that of his next-door neighbour, Connor Hogg, whose home was also damaged.

“The drain spout was damaged. There were tire tracks all through the front lawn leading from the main street to the backyard,” Hogg said.

Further down the street, he added, “The fence was absolutely destroyed. There's really nothing of it left except for a few planks of wood just sitting on the lawn.”

RCMP said a truck was stolen from a Spruce Grove business around 2 a.m. The driver was later caught near Morinville and is facing charges.

