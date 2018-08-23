An inmate who escaped an Edmonton institution was arrested less than 24 hours later.

Samantha Towedo, 34, was taken into custody after someone from the public recognized her and called police.

Officers found her standing outside of a business in the area of 118 Street and 104 Avenue Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Towedo was arrested without incident and was taken into custody for a police interview.

On Wednesday, prison guards witnessed her climbing over a barbed wire fence at the Edmonton Institution for Women, located at 111 Avenue and 178 Street, before 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada said a review is underway to learn more the circumstances leading up to the escape.

“We take escapes very seriously. We want to understand all the information available related to his escape, so we’re going to be looking into factors like the physical environment, timing, et cetera,” spokesperson Jeff Campbell said.

He said Towedo is serving a two-year sentence for serious offences, including assault with weapon, uttering threats, assault with intent to resist arrest and fraud under $5,000.

An employee at a nearby business said news of the latest escape is concerning.

“The security around the prison does look intimidating, but obviously it’s not because it hasn’t seem to fend for itself (sic). There have been multiple escapes through the years and it’s becoming more frequent by the sounds of it,” she told CTV News.

Last October, two inmates escaped the Edmonton Institution for Women. They were found and arrested at a downtown escape room.