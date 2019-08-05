The Eskimos have acquired kick returner Christion Jones from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for wide receiver Kenny Stafford.

Jones, a former wide receiver with the Alabama Crimson Tide has spent the last three seasons in Saskatchewan, amassing over 1400 punt return yards and three touchdowns during that time. He also returned 51 kickoffs for a total of 1,225 yards.

In college, Jones appeared in 52 games for Alabama, where he had 85 receptions for 1,085 yards and seven touchdowns. He also won national championships with the Crimson Tide in 2011 and 2014, he was also the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2013.

Stafford spent the last three seasons in Edmonton. This season he’s appeared in all seven games, producing 336 receiving yards for two touchdowns on 30 receptions.

The trade comes after Eskimos running back Martese Jackson left the game against Calgary on Saturday with an injury. He has 288 yards on 17 kick returns in 6 games this season.