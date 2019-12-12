EDMONTON -- Scott Milanovich will be the Edmonton Eskimos' next head coach, according to TSN CFL insiders.

Farhan Lalji is reporting Milanovich, who is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks coach, has agreed to a deal with the Eskimos.

The Eskimos are not confirming the report and told CTV News Edmonton that general manager Brock Sunderland is currently "unreachable."

The Jaguars have three games left this season, which could delay an official announcement.

Milanovich was the Toronto Argonauts' head coach from 2012 to 2016, where he worked with now Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris.

The Eskimos fired Jason Maas last month.

Some Eskimos showed excitement about the hire on social media.