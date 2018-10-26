The 2018 Grey Cup will be in Edmonton this November, but the Eskimos will not play in the big game.

Edmonton is officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Calgary Stampeders 29-21 Friday night in Winnipeg.

The Eskimos needed Calgary to defeat Winnipeg and then win against the Blue Bombers in Edmonton on November 3 to get into the postseason.

The Eskimos sit dead last in the west with eight wins and nine losses—two games behind Winnipeg— after a late-season collapse.

The Grey Cup takes place at Commonwealth Stadium on November 25.