The Edmonton Eskimos have announced they extended the contracts of their general manager and head coach.

Team President and CEO Len Rhodes announced at the Eskimos Annual General Meeting that General Manager Brock Sunderland and Head Coach Jason Maas have been extended through 2020.

In Sunderland’s first season with Edmonton, the Eskimos went 12-6 and appeared in the West Division Final.

Maas has a 22-14 record and two division final appearances as Eskimos head coach.