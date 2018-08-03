The Edmonton Food Bank received more than 100,000 pounds of food Thursday night thanks to Eskimos fans.

Volunteers came together and raised 108,270 at the Eskimos game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders as part of the Purolator Tackle Hunger program.

“One of the many beautiful things about our community is how we pull together to help one another,” Eskimos President and CEO Len Rhodes said a press release. “As has been the case since Tackle Hunger first began, Eskimos fans rallied once again to help those in need. The Edmonton Eskimos are proud participate in Purolator Tackle Hunger and encourage fans to give what they can to help address hunger in our community.”

Last year, Purolator raised 1.5 million pounds of food across the country.

The Edmonton Heritage Festival Association, a major fundraising event for Edmonton's Food Bank, starts Saturday.