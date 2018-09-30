

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The day after a 30-3 loss, the Edmonton Eskimos have announced the club is replacing its Special Teams Coordinator, Cory McDiarmid.

Dave Jackson, previously the special teams assistant, will assume McDiarmid’s role.

Both McDiarmid and Jackson have been with the Eskimos for three seasons.

McDiarmid brought 15 years of CFL experience to the Eskimos, intermittently acting as special teams coordinator for the B.C. Lions, Calgary Stampeders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After several years in high school, CIS, and CJFL football, Jackson entered the CFL in 2014 as a defensive assistant for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He spent a year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before joining the Eskimos in 2016.

Head Coach Jason Maas is expected to address the media Monday afternoon.

The Green and Gold currently sit fourth in the west division after the loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday.

Edmonton hosts the 106th Grey Cup on November 25.