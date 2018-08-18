Edmonton is still covered in wildfire smoke, but two of the city’s main events Saturday will not be cancelled.

The Eskimos announced at noon their game against the Montreal Alouettes at 7 p.m. will be played.

“We have consulted weather experts who advise us the air quality will be at acceptable levels by kick-off,” the team said in a press release.

Environment Canada’s air quality index had Edmonton pegged at a “very high risk” 10+ pollution to start the day. It has since gone down to a “moderate risk” 5.

The agency says those with heart and lung conditions are most affected by air pollution.

The Edmonton Airshow at the Villeneuve Airport is also a go; event officials said there are blue skies northwest of Edmonton.

The Servus Edmonton Marathon did reschedule the ABC Kids Activities and 1km run/walk for Sunday, where their main events are also scheduled to take place.